Tree fall kills 1, storms cause power outage in Washington

More than 70,000 people were left without electricity across western Washington on Wednesday night after strong winds swept through the region, toppling trees and power lines.

Authorities confirmed that one person died after a tree fell on a car near Monroe, Washington shortly after 8 p.m, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Emergency crews also responded to another incident in Carnation, Washington, where firefighters worked to rescue a person trapped after a tree crashed onto a camper near Lake Joy Road.

According to the National Weather Service, wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph were expected across the Puget Sound lowlands between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m.

A Wind Advisory remained in effect until 5 a.m. Thursday, officials said.

Utility companies reported thousands of power outages across the region:

Puget Sound Energy reported around 62,200 customers without power.

Snohomish County PUD reported about 11,400 outages.

Seattle City Light reported roughly 2,500 customers without electricity.

Officials warned residents to stay at least 30 feet away from downed power lines due to the risk of electrocution.

The windstorm comes as the Cascade and Olympic mountain ranges face a Winter Storm Warning and a rare Blizzard Warning, with forecasts predicting up to three feet of snow in higher elevations.

Meanwhile, lowland areas could experience heavy rain and continued strong winds, raising concerns about further outages and hazardous travel conditions.

