New TV channels start broadcasting via Azerspace-1 satellite

Azercosmos, the Azerbaijani satellite operator, has signed an agreement on broadcasting Georgian TV channels Mtavari Arxi, Music Box, and the Russian ILLI TV, Trend reports referring to the operator.

According to the agreement, beginning in October 2019, the TV channels are broadcast via the Azerspace-1 satellite at a frequency of 11095/H/30000.

These channels broadcast public, economic, analytical, sports, music, entertainment and cultural programs in Georgian and Russian languages.

The first and only satellite operator in the South Caucasus, Azerkosmos OJSC provides high-quality satellite services for the telecommunications sector and in the field of topographic survey. The strategic development plans of the company include expanding the coverage and range of services.

In 2018, Azercosmos launched the second telecommunications satellite Azerspace-2 into the target orbit, located in a geostationary orbit of 45 degrees east longitude.

The main satellite control center is located on the 37th kilometer of the Baku-Shamakhi highway, and the backup one is located in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (NAR) in the Nehejir settlement of the Julfa district.

The first communications satellite of Azerbaijan, Azerspace-1, was launched into geostationary orbit at 46 degrees east longitude on Feb. 8, 2013. The satellite was launched from the Kourou space center in French Guiana by Arianespace.

News.Az

