New website launched in Baku over EURO 2020

New website launched in Baku due to the fact that three group matches and one EURO 2020 quarter-final will be held in Baku.

Report informs that https://euro2020.affa.az/ contains information that may be of interest to fans. The site operates in Azerbaijani and English. Basically, the questions of football fans about the games in Baku are related to tickets. The website contains information about ticket sales, ticket categories, prices, VIP tickets, etc.

