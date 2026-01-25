New York City ferry service suspended due to snowstorm

A person cross-country skis through Times Square during a winter storm, Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)

Ferry service in New York has been suspended due to a snowstorm that has hit the metropolis.

The mayor of the city, Zohran Mamdani, wrote about this on his social media page X, News.Az reports.

"New York City Ferries Suspend Service Due to Snow Storm," the post reads.

At the same time, Mamdani pointed out that ferry service will be maintained for Staten Island, which is part of the New York metropolitan area, and for which ferries are effectively the only transport artery connecting it with other districts of the metropolis.

City officials also announced that in-person classes will be canceled in New York City schools on Monday, with schools operating remotely. Ten warming centers have also been opened across the city.

According to NBC News, New York City is expected to receive about 30 cm of rain.

News.Az