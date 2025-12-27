Powerful snowstorm batters New York Ciy, Tri-State Area

Forecasters say some locations could see snowfall totals approaching a foot if the most intense snow bands reach their full potential. However, sleet has reduced accumulations in New York City and in areas to the south and west, News.Az reports, citing US media.

The storm is forecast to produce another round of heavier snow before gradually weakening. Even so, it remains on track to become the most significant snowstorm to affect New York City in nearly four years.

The snow, which has been heavy at times, greatly reduced visibility Friday night, making travel treacherous across the entire region, which is covered in a Winter Storm Warning from the National Weather Service.

The storm is powerful but fast-moving and front-loaded, at times delivering as much as 2 to even 2 1/2 inches an hour of snow at its peak intensity for some areas. That kind of intensity -- an inch or more an hour -- will challenge snow plows working to clear roads.

The worst of the storm began around 7 p.m. Friday and will continue until about 2 a.m., but moderate snow will still fall into the morning hours on Saturday.

Parts of the Hudson Valley, Connecticut and Long Island quickly wracked up snow totals, piling on 4-7 inches in some parts by 9 p.m. Friday. Totals were coming in much lighter in New Jersey and New York City.

The final totals will be a widespread 4 to 8 inches in New York City, but could wind up on the lower end. However, 8 to 12 inches of snow is still possible in the heaviest bands, largely north and east of New York City.

Those heavy bands will encroach the Hudson Valley, extreme northern New Jersey and even parts of Long Island.

The key question will ultimately be where those heavy bands set up, so there could be big differentials in accumulations within small geographic expanses.

Temperatures will remains cold, ensuring the precipitation stays as snow for much of the region, but sleet is expected to mix in to our south, keeping amounts in the 2-to-4-inch range in southern New Jersey. Winds will not be a factor with this storm though they will pick up.

The storm is an Alberta Clipper which has been infused with energy from the Pacific storms delivering an atmospheric river of rain to the West Coast. As this system crashes into the cold air in our area, it will squeeze out a lot of snow in a hurry. Meteorologist Jeff Smith describes the system as an "Alberta Clipper on steroids."

Temperatures will stay cold on Saturday, barely rising above the freezing mark, even as snow tapers off, meaning there will be minimal melting.

Temperatures rise into the 40s on Sunday along with some rain and an icy mix north and west, but the reprieve will be short-lived as an Arctic blast blows in for the early part of the final few days of 2025.