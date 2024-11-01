New York Jets snap losing streak with Halloween night victory over Houston Texans

The New York Jets secured a crucial win on Halloween night, defeating the AFC South-leading Houston Texans 21-13 at MetLife Stadium and ending a five-game losing streak.

After a scoreless first half, Jets receiver Garrett Wilson gave New York a second-half jolt on Halloween night with two one-handed touchdown catches, the second arguably serving as the catch of the year to put the Jets ahead early in the fourth quarter, News.Az reports, citing ESPN. The Texans got 106 rushing yards from running back Joe Mixon but struggled otherwise, as C.J. Stroud was sacked eight times and Ka'imi Fairbairn missed two field goals.The Jets emerged from their "moment of darkness" for a season-saving victory that included a lot of weirdness, just what you'd expect on Halloween.They overcame their worst play of the year (Malachi Corley's fumble for a touchback) and followed it up with their best play (Wilson's acrobatic fourth-quarter touchdown), sparking a gritty, if not artistic victory over the Texans.The Jets snapped their five-game losing streak, giving interim coach Jeff Ulbrich his first win after three losses. They were desperate. It was so bleak after Sunday's loss to the New England Patriots that Ulbrich dropped the "darkness" quote. His team, battling several in-game injuries, showed a lot of heart in rebounding from seven- and three-point deficits, something that had been lacking.They showed resilience, too. The first half was so ugly (69 total yards) that disgruntled fans, some with bags over their heads, were chanting, "Sell the team!" -- directed at owner Woody Johnson, who rocked the franchise by firing Robert Saleh after five games.If the Jets turn around their season, Wilson's touchdown will be the turning point -- a leaping, one-handed play at the back of the end zone that was one of the best catches of the season. Wilson, rebounding from a poor game two weeks ago, scored two touchdowns to lead the way on a night when they were able to overcome a lot of mistakes.

