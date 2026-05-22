Six injured after violence erupts ahead of French Cup final

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Violence erupted in Paris on Thursday night on the eve of the highly anticipated French Cup final between Nice and Lens, leaving six people injured and leading to a wave of mass arrests.

The disturbances broke out when a crowd of approximately 100 Nice supporters gathered in the capital and allegedly began confronting passers-by. According to reports from French broadcaster BFMTV, the situation escalated rapidly, leaving one of the six injured victims in serious condition, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Law enforcement intervened quickly to bring the chaotic scenes under control. Police arrested 65 individuals, all of whom were placed into custody on suspicion of participating in a group formed with the explicit intent to commit violence.

Weapons Confiscated: During the arrests and subsequent sweep of the area, security forces uncovered and seized a variety of bladed and improvised weapons carried by the rioters.

The pre-match clashes have cast a dark shadow over the tournament showpiece, forcing local authorities to remain on high alert as football fans descend on the city for the final.

News.Az