New York steps up security following Sydney mass shooting

New York City on Sunday increased security measures around Hanukkah events and synagogues, following a mass shooting targeting a Jewish holiday celebration at Sydney's Bondi Beach, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

At a press conference on Sunday, Jessica Tisch, New York Police commissioner, said that there are no known connections between the Sydney attack and New York City, and no credible threats to events in the city's five boroughs.

However, the New York Police Department is deploying additional officers and resources "out of an abundance of caution," she said.

"You will see an enhanced uniform presence, specialized patrols, heavy weapons teams, community affairs officers, counter-terrorism resources, and bomb squad deployments where appropriate," Tisch said. "We are marshaling all available resources to ensure the safety of New Yorkers."

At the press conference, New York Mayor Eric Adams called the Sydney attack an example of globalized extremism.

Adams said the city stands with Jewish New Yorkers as they begin the holiday. "We will celebrate the first night of the miracle of Hanukkah, no matter the tragedies we have experienced as a city, as a country and as a globe in the last 24 hours," he added.

"We will continue to ensure the Jewish community can celebrate the holiday in safety -- including at public Menorah lightings across the city. Let us pray for the injured and stand together against hatred," the mayor wrote on the social platform X.

News.Az