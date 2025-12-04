New York Times sues Pentagon over press policy

+ ↺ − 16 px

The New York Times filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Defense and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth on Thursday, challenging a new Pentagon press policy that the newspaper says restricts access and violates constitutional rights. The suit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, also names chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell.

The policy, introduced last month, requires journalists to acknowledge that requesting certain classified or unclassified information could result in being labeled a security risk and losing Pentagon press credentials. At least 30 media outlets, including Fox News, the Washington Post, and Reuters, have declined to sign the policy, citing threats to press freedom and independent reporting, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The Times contends that the policy infringes on rights to free speech and due process and deprives the public of critical information about the U.S. military. "The policy is an attempt to exert control over reporting the government dislikes, in violation of a free press' right to seek information under their First and Fifth Amendment rights," said Times spokesperson Charlie Stadtlander. Reporter Julian Barnes is a co-plaintiff.

Since traditional outlets left, the Pentagon has formed a new press corps composed largely of pro-Trump outlets and individuals, including activists and right-wing media figures. The department hosted its first briefing for this group last week, with Press Secretary Kingsley Wilson criticizing the mainstream media.

This lawsuit follows a February case by the Associated Press, which challenged restrictions on its White House access, highlighting ongoing tensions between the Trump administration and established news organizations over press freedoms.

