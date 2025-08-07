New Zealand crew braves harsh Antarctic conditions in 20-hour evacuation

Three researchers were evacuated from the U.S. McMurdo Station in Antarctica for medical reasons by the Royal New Zealand Air Force, said officials, who released photos, Aug. 6, 2025, of the rescue flight. Royal New Zealand Air Force

+ ↺ − 16 px

In a daring and complex 20-hour operation, the Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) has successfully evacuated three U.S. researchers from the remote McMurdo Station in Antarctica. The high-stakes mission was carried out under extreme weather conditions, including subzero temperatures, total darkness, and an improvised ice runway.

The mission was prompted by a medical emergency involving one of the researchers, with two others also requiring urgent medical care. All three are members of the U.S. National Science Foundation’s winter team stationed at McMurdo, one of the most isolated research facilities on Earth, News.Az reports, citing ABC News

According to officials, the crew flew a massive C-130J Hercules aircraft—roughly 160,000 pounds in weight—into the icy continent, where it had to land on a snow-covered surface specially prepared by the U.S. Antarctic Program’s winter crew. With no traditional runway available, the ground team had to groom the ice to ensure a safe, albeit precarious, landing.

RNZAF Air Component Commander Commodore Andy Scott praised the precision and endurance of the flight team, highlighting the severe challenges posed by Antarctica’s volatile environment.

"Although they determine it is safe, it's still an extremely challenging environment to fly in on Night Vision Goggles due to the extreme weather conditions, which are highly changeable at this time of year," said Scott. "Accurate forecasting is a challenge, and our crews must constantly adapt."

After completing the evacuation, the crew returned to Christchurch, New Zealand, where the three U.S. researchers were taken to a hospital for treatment. Their specific medical conditions have not been disclosed.

The successful operation underscores the logistical and human challenges of working in Antarctica, particularly during the brutal winter months. It also marks another example of international cooperation in one of the planet’s most unforgiving environments.

Photos released by the RNZAF show the C-130J Hercules and its crew navigating the dark, frozen expanse—a testament to both modern aviation and the unwavering resolve of emergency responders in even the harshest conditions.

News.Az