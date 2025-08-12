New Zealand MP ejected from parliament over Palestine debate

+ ↺ − 16 px

New Zealand Green Party co-leader Chloe Swarbrick was ordered to leave parliament on Tuesday after refusing to apologise for remarks made during a heated debate on whether the country should recognise a Palestinian state.

The urgent debate followed the centre-right government’s announcement that it was still considering its position, despite close ally Australia joining Canada, the UK, and France in declaring support for recognition at a U.N. conference in September, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Calling New Zealand a “laggard” and an “outlier,” Swarbrick urged government MPs to back a Green Party bill to sanction Israel for “war crimes” — legislation supported by all opposition parties. Speaker Gerry Brownlee deemed her comments “completely unacceptable” and demanded an apology. When she refused, she was ordered out of the chamber.

Brownlee later said Swarbrick could return on Wednesday, but would face removal again if she persisted in refusing to apologise.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters said the government would consult partners and gather information before making a decision in September. Opposition parties Labour and Te Pati Maori also support recognition of Palestine, with Labour MP Peeni Henare warning New Zealand was “being left behind.”

News.Az