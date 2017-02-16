Newspaper: Armenia parliamentary election - New names, old policy

+ ↺ − 16 px

The deadline for submitting the election lists for Armenia’s parliamentary election slated for April ends today, Thursday, and the political forces that intend to run in this election will publicize these lists by the end of the day, reported 168 Zham (Hours) newspaper.

“Thus, hundreds of old and new names, which will become the makers of key decisions in the country after the elections, will be presented to the public.

“But no matter how much the [political] parties have tried to include new names on their lists, it seems it was not that successful. And the reason is not the absence of people, but perhaps [the fact] that after the elections to be held in April, there will be no changes in the domestic and foreign policy being implemented in Armenia; that is, in a broad sense, what [is] in recent years will continue.

“By and large, the April elections will become a ‘back to square one,’ no matter how much everyone presents beautiful slogans about new Armenia,” wrote 168 Zham.

