Nexperia dispute with Wingtech heads to Dutch court

Dutch chipmaker Nexperia’s European executives are in court Wednesday, challenging the company’s Chinese owner, Wingtech, over alleged mismanagement and control disputes. The conflict has contributed to chip shortages affecting carmakers.

The dispute escalated last September when the Dutch government briefly seized Nexperia over fears of transferring operations and intellectual property to China, a move later reversed to ease tensions with Beijing. Nexperia makes silicon wafers in Europe, which are then cut and packaged in China, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

At the hearing, judges will consider whether to launch a full investigation into European executives’ claims or reverse previous court measures that suspended Wingtech’s CEO and stripped it of some control. Wingtech is expected to defend its China-focused strategy, citing growth opportunities in the world’s largest car market.

News.Az