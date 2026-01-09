Wingtech seeks local wafer suppliers for Nexperia China

+ ↺ − 16 px

Wingtech Technology, the Chinese owner of Netherlands-based Nexperia, is selecting local firms to supply silicon wafers and expanding domestic packaging capacity. Wingtech expects most of the selection process to be completed in the first quarter of 2026.

The move follows a supply halt from Nexperia Netherlands after the Dutch government took control of the company in September 2025, triggering disruptions for global automakers. By securing Chinese-made wafers, the unit aims to maintain production of key power chips throughout 2026, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Wingtech chairwoman Ruby Yang Mu said the company is also seeking to regain control of Nexperia, calling current internal disputes “harmful to the company’s overall interests.” A Dutch court is set to hold a hearing on January 14 regarding alleged mismanagement at Nexperia.

This step highlights Wingtech’s strategy to strengthen local supply chains amid ongoing geopolitical and corporate tensions.

