5.7-magnitude earthquake strikes Nevada, California

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A moderately strong, 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck in Nevada on Monday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The temblor happened at 6:29 p.m. Pacific time about 12 miles southeast of Silver Springs, Nev., data from the agency shows, News.Az reports, citing The New York Times.

U.S.G.S. data earlier reported that the magnitude was 5.3.

As seismologists review available data, they may revise the earthquake’s reported magnitude.

Additional information collected about the earthquake may also prompt U.S.G.S. scientists to update the shake-severity map.

Subsequent quakes have been reported in the same area. Such temblors are typically aftershocks caused by minor adjustments along the portion of a fault that slipped at the time of the initial earthquake.

News.Az