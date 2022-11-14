Next field journalism training was held for media representatives in Baku Port (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

On November 14, the next stage of the series of field journalism training for journalists called "Azerbaijan's logistics capabilities, real situation and vision of the future" was held under the joint organization of "Baku International Sea Trade Port" CJSC and the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA), News.az reports citing MEDIA.

According to the MEDIA, the main goal of the training, which consists of a visit to the logistics center and seminars, is to provide full information to the media representatives about the logistics capabilities of Azerbaijan, which are of special importance in the East-West, North-South international transport corridors and promise a great future.

Within the framework of the training, journalists first visited the "Main cargo", "Ro-ro" and "Ferry" terminals of Baku Port and were informed about the process of transshipment of cargo transiting through our country, the main directions and types of transportation, the technical equipment used in this process, and then their questions were answered.

During the training, media representatives were informed about the importance of the Middle Corridor, the main transport corridor connecting the continents connecting Europe and Asia, and the projects implemented and to be implemented in Azerbaijan and other countries through which the corridor passes, by the professionals of Baku Port and international logistics companies operating in the Port.

At the same time, the participants were informed about the effect of the Zangazur corridor on the volume of cargo to be transported by transiting through our country, the advantages that the Middle Corridor will have with the commissioning of this corridor, and the journalists' questions were answered.

Within the framework of the training, the participants got acquainted with the possibilities of modern electronic systems applied in the port of Baku, the first "green port" of the region, to influence cargo handling, and learned about the projects implemented for environmental protection.

News.Az