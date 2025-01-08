Neymar hints at potential ‘MSN’ reunion with Messi, Suarez at Inter Miami

+ ↺ − 16 px

Brazilian forward Neymar hinted on Tuesday at the potential for rejoining his former Barcelona teammates, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, at Inter Miami, rekindling the legendary “MSN” trio that once ruled European football.

“Obviously, playing again with (Lionel) Messi and (Luis) Suárez would be incredible,” he told CNN Sport after winning the Player Career Award at the recent Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, News.Az reports.“They are my friends. We still speak to each other. It would be interesting to revive this trio. I’m happy at Al Hilal, I’m happy in Saudi Arabia, but who knows. Football is full of surprises.“When the news came out that I was leaving Paris Saint-Germain, the transfer window was closed in the United States, so I didn’t have this option.“The project they offered me (in Saudi Arabia) was very good, not just for me but also for my family, so going to Saudi Arabia was the best option.”The trio of Messi, Suarez and Neymar -- known for their lethal attacking partnership at Barcelona -- were a formidable presence for three seasons before Neymar’s record-breaking transfer to PSG in 2017.While Messi and Suarez stayed together for a few more seasons, they eventually parted ways, with Suarez joining Atletico Madrid.But the two reunited at Inter Miami in 2024, while Neymar is continuing his career in Saudi Arabia.Neymar, Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 79 goals, has made just seven appearances for Al-Hilal since his €90 million ($93 million) move from Paris Saint-Germain in 2023, with injuries keeping him sidelined for much of his time at the Saudi club.His contract with Al-Hilal ends in June.The 32-year-old also discussed his ambitions for the 2026 World Cup, admitting that this will be his final opportunity to play in the tournament.“I know this will be my last World Cup, my last shot, my last chance, and I will do everything I can to play in it,” he said.With six rounds left in the South American qualifiers, Brazil holds fifth place in the standings with 18 pointsThe 2026 FIFA World Cup will be hosted in 16 cities across Canada, Mexico and the United States, marking the first time the tournament has been co-hosted by three countries.

