Neymar reportedly to extend contract with Santos

Brazilian football star Neymar has reportedly agreed to extend his contract with his boyhood club Santos through the end of 2026.

On Wednesday, Santos — the club made famous by Pelé — posted a cryptic social media video showing an aerial view of the Vila Belmiro stadium marked with the date December 31, 2026, along with the message: “The time is coming,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The post did not directly mention Neymar, whose previous contract expired at midnight on December 31.

Neymar’s first season back at Santos was hampered by injuries, but the 33-year-old still made a decisive impact late in the campaign. He scored four goals as Santos won their final three matches, helping the team climb out of the relegation zone on the last day of the season in December.

Following the campaign, Neymar underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. Santos confirmed on December 22 that the procedure, carried out by Brazil’s national team doctor, was successful. A former player for Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Saudi club Al-Hilal, Neymar is Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 79 goals, two more than Pelé. He has not featured for the national team since October 2023, when he sustained a knee injury against Uruguay.

