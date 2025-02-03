NGOs warn UK-Tunisia migration deal jeopardizes lives and human rights

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UK's multi-million-pound deal with Tunisia to curb migration has faced strong criticism from human rights organizations, which argue that Tunisia cannot be deemed a "place of safety" for migrants rescued at sea.

Under the terms of the agreement, the UK government has pledged up to £5 million for programmes in Tunisia aimed at "upskilling potential migrants" and encouraging them to stay home rather than risk dangerous journeys to Europe, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The government also pledged funding to the International Organization for Migration’s Assisted Voluntary Returns and Reintegration (AVRR) programme, which helps migrants with no legal right to remain in Tunisia return to their countries of origin.

On a visit to Tunisia last week, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy highlighted these initiatives, presenting them as efforts to address what he called the "root causes of irregular migration" and reduce the flow of migrants attempting to reach the UK via the Mediterranean.

According to the Labour minister, the deal would boost the employability of potential migrants in their home countries, thus reducing their need to embark on perilous journeys to Europe.

News.Az