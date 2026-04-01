Moscow rejects railway deal claims with Armenia

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Russia has denied reports suggesting it is holding talks with Yerevan over transferring the concession management of Armenia’s railways to Kazakhstan.

Speaking at a briefing, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Moscow is not engaged in any negotiations on the issue with either Armenia or Kazakhstan, News.Az reports, citing local media.

She also noted that Russia’s Transport Minister Andrey Nikitin did not discuss the matter during recent contacts on March 30.

Zakharova emphasized that the existing agreement on Armenia’s railway system, signed in 2008, remains valid for 30 years and can be extended for another decade. Under the deal, the South Caucasus Railway company continues to operate and manage infrastructure, with Russia having invested heavily in the system over the years.

According to her, Russian investment in Armenia’s railway infrastructure has exceeded 30 billion rubles.

She did not comment on whether the topic could be raised during potential discussions between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The statement comes amid ongoing regional diplomatic attention on transport routes and infrastructure cooperation in the South Caucasus.

News.Az