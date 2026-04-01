Four killed in Russian UAV strike in Ukraine, Cherkasy

The head of the Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration, Ihor Taburets, said the victims died in the Zolotonosha district during a Russian UAV strike, News.Az reports.

Officials said the incident took place in an open area while an air raid alert was in effect. Emergency services and law enforcement are currently working at the scene to determine the full circumstances of the attack.

Authorities noted that investigations are ongoing, and the area remains under security monitoring as the situation develops.

Taburets urged residents to strictly follow air raid warnings and avoid approaching any downed drones or suspicious debris, warning that unexploded warheads may still pose a risk. He also advised reporting any findings to emergency services immediately.

The attack comes amid continued drone strikes across multiple regions of Ukraine, with officials repeatedly warning civilians about the dangers of unexploded ordnance and ongoing aerial threats.