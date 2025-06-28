NHL and players union extend collective bargaining agreement through 2030

+ ↺ − 16 px

The National Hockey League and the NHL Players' Association announced on Friday they have agreed to a four-year extension of their collective bargaining agreement through the 2029-30 season.

Terms of the deal have been approved upon by league and union leaders but must be ratified in votes by players and NHL officials to finalize the agreement, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

"We can all look forward to at least five years more of labor peace of the Players' Association and the NHL working together," NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said. "While we didn't agree on everything, we had a very constructive, professional, collaborative collective bargaining process."

Talks began in late March between Bettman, NHLPA executive director Marty Walsh and their top negotiators.

"I think we identified the issues that were important to both sides and I think that Marty and I have established a very good tone and a very good basis for our relationship going forward," Bettman said. "I am delighted."

The NHL and players have had a 50-50 split of hockey-related re venue since 2013.

The new deal reportedly will see the NHL season increase by two games to 84 contests per club with two fewer preseason games to be played.

Another reported tweak in the contract will see the maximum player contract length reduced by one year to seven seasons. Players could re-sign with their clubs for seven campaigns or join a new team as a free agent for up to six seasons.

The current NHL-NHLPA agreement signed in 2013 and extended in 2020 expires in September 2016 but would be stretched to September 2030 if approved.

Walsh said the players would vote on the deal in the next week or so.

"I'm happy with the process," Walsh said. "Hopefully, the players will be happy with the outcome."

