Nicky Katt, 'Dazed and Confused' star, dies at 54

Nicky Katt, the actor best known for his role in the indie classic Dazed and Confused and his recurring role on the TV drama Boston Public, has passed away at the age of 54.

A cause of death has not been confirmed, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Born May 11, 1970, in South Dakota, Katt’s career began age 7 when he appeared on the 1977 TV series CHiPs. He later appeared on TV shows including Quincy, M.E. (1976), Father Murphy (1981), and V (1984).

His breakout role came as Clint Bruno in Rick Linklater’s 1993 hit film Dazed and Confused. Katt then appeared in the 1996 movie A Time to Kill and the 2000 film Boiler Room. Other notable films included The Way of the Gun, SubUrbia, Insomnia, and School of Rock.

Katt played Harry Senate on the first three seasons of Boston Public, which aired from 2000-2002. He also guest starred on shows like Friends, The Guardian, King of the Hill, Monk, and Law and Order.

He was a go-to guy for Linklater and a coterie of filmmakers that includes Steven Soderbergh, Christopher Nolan, Robert Rodriguez and David Gordon Green. Each cast Katt on multiple occasions. He is also remembered for his role as Harry Senate in several seasons of Boston Public. His specialty seemed to be edgy tough guys, roles he played in films including A Time to Kill and Boiler Room. His memorable film roles include The Way of the Gun, SubUrbia, Insomnia, School of Rock, the Woody Allen play A Second Hand Memory. And many others.

Katt appeared off-Broadway in Woody Allen’s 2004 world premiere play, A Second-Hand Memory.

His last credited TV role was in 2018 on the Hulu original series Casual.

