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A sanctions dispute has emerged over reports that Ukrainian children were taken to North Korea’s Songdowon International Children’s Camp, amid accusations that the facility is being used in Russia-linked programmes involving the “re-education” and ideological influence of minors.

The issue comes after Western governments and rights groups raised concerns that children from Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories have been transferred to North Korea for organised camp activities, which critics describe as part of broader political indoctrination efforts, News.Az reports, citing Sweden Herald.

Songdowon, located on North Korea’s east coast, has been previously identified as hosting foreign youth under state-organised programmes.

Human rights researchers and Ukrainian officials have claimed that at least some of the children were taken from occupied regions and brought to the camp through arrangements linked to Russian organisations. They allege that the children were exposed to structured ideological messaging, including militarised themes, while participating in camp activities.

According to reports, the Songdowon camp has in recent years hosted both domestic and foreign children in organised summer programmes, but its role has become controversial amid allegations that it is being used for political purposes in relation to the Ukraine conflict. Moscow has previously argued that transfers of children from conflict areas are for safety and welfare reasons, a claim rejected by Kyiv.

The situation has prompted calls for sanctions and international scrutiny, with officials arguing that the use of children in such programmes raises serious concerns under international law and warrants further independent investigation.

News.Az