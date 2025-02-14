Nigeria outraged by Canada's denial of military chief's entry

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Nigerian government has criticized Canada for refusing visas to its senior military officials, including the country's military chief.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Christopher Musa said half of his delegation, who were supposed to be in Canada for an official assignment on Wednesday, were left in Nigeria after not getting the correct paperwork, News.Az reports citing BBC.

Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo condemned the action by Canadian officials, terming it "disrespectful" to the West African country.

The Canadian High Commission in Nigeria said it was aware of the matter but declined to give further details for "privacy reasons" on the specific individuals involved.

It comes two weeks after Canada introduced new regulations that grant immigration officers explicit authority to cancel temporary resident documents under specific circumstances.

The changes were aimed at bolstering border security, maintaining the integrity of visa programmes and protecting public safety, according to the Canadian authorities.

Speaking on Thursday, Gen Musa said how he and his colleagues were blocked from attending an event in Canada meant to honour war veterans.

"We were invited along with our team, but while half of us got visas, the other half was denied. It's very disappointing," he added.

He termed the incident a "wake-up call" for Nigeria to strengthen its sovereignty and "refuse to be taken for granted".

Nuhu Ribadu, a national security adviser, who spoke at the same event on Thursday, expressed disappointment at the move, calling it "disrespectful" saying Canada "can go to hell".

"This is yet another reason we must work hard to make Nigeria work," Mr Ribadu added.

During an interview on Nigerian TV on Friday, Tunji-Ojo said Canada's action was unjustifiable, noting that diplomatic channels could have been used to address any concerns.

"If that can happen to the chief of defence staff, then I am worried for an average Nigerian," the interior minister said.

He was however hopeful that the matter would be resolved diplomatically to ensure mutual respect between both nations.

News.Az