Nigeria to rebase GDP and inflation data by month-end

The National Bureau of Statistics said some sectors of the Nigerian economy have experienced significant growth since the last rebasing in 2014. These sectors now require proper representation in the GDP compilation.It added that marine and blue economy, arts, culture, and tourism, information and communication technology and e-commerce activities were among those sectors.The previous rebasing in 2014 positioned Nigeria as Africa's largest economy.

