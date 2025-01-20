Nigeria to rebase GDP and inflation data by month-end
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: People shop at a fresh food market in Oyingbo, Lagos, Nigeria December 17, 2021. Picture taken December 17, 2021. REUTERS/Nneka Chile/File Photo
Nigeria plans to rebase its gross domestic product (GDP) and inflation data by the end of the month to capture changes in certain sectors of the economy and reflect current growth and consumption patterns, its statistics office said on Monday , News.az reports citing Investhing.
The National Bureau of Statistics said some sectors of the Nigerian economy have experienced significant growth since the last rebasing in 2014. These sectors now require proper representation in the GDP compilation.
It added that marine and blue economy, arts, culture, and tourism, information and communication technology and e-commerce activities were among those sectors.
The previous rebasing in 2014 positioned Nigeria as Africa's largest economy.
