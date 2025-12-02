Nigeria’s defense minister steps down

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nigeria’s Defense Minister Mohammed Badaru Abubakar has resigned with immediate effect, citing health reasons, as the country faces a surge in terrorist attacks and kidnappings, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

President Bola Tinubu accepted the resignation and thanked Abubakar for his service, according to a presidential statement issued late Monday by Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu's special adviser on information and strategy.

The statement said Tinubu is expected to notify the Senate of Abubakar's replacement later this week.

Abubakar, 63, a political ally of the president, served two terms as governor of the northwestern state of Jigawa from 2015 to 2023. Appointed on Aug. 21, 2023, he has served as defense minister for over two years.

His resignation comes less than a week after Tinubu declared a national security emergency.

News.Az