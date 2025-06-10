Police said the attacker also died and that they were working on the assumption that he had operated alone. National broadcaster ORF said about 30 people were wounded. Austrian media reported that most of the dead were pupils at the school, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Police did not publicly identify the killer, but Austrian media cited unconfirmed reports saying he was a former pupil who had entered the school and opened fire on pupils.

"The rampage at a school in Graz is a national tragedy that has deeply shaken our entire country," Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker said in a statement.

"There are no words for the pain and grief that we all — all of Austria — are feeling right now."

At the scene, police had set up a perimeter a few hundred meters away from the school, barring access routes with police cars.

A local police spokesman said the area had been secured, the school had been evacuated and relatives of the victims and pupils were being cared for.

In reports that Reuters could not immediately verify, the Kurier and Salzburger Nachrichten newspapers identified the suspect as a 22-year-old former student.

Salzburger Nachrichten said he was Austrian, believed to have had no criminal record, and that he had recently purchased one of the weapons.

It said the gunman had been a victim of bullying. He carried a pistol and a shotgun and opened fire on pupils in two classrooms, one of which had once been his own.

The Kronen Zeitung tabloid said a suspect had been found dead in a bathroom.

Police were called to the scene at around 10 a.m. after shots were heard at the school.

Julia Ebner, an extremism expert at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue think tank, said the incident appeared to be the worst school shooting in Austria's post-war history, describing such shootings as rare compared to some countries including the United States.

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on X: "Every child should feel safe at school and be able to learn free from fear and violence. My thoughts are with the victims, their families and the Austrian people in this dark moment."

Austria has one of the most heavily armed civilian populations in Europe, with an estimated 30 firearms per 100 persons, according to the Small Arms Survey, an independent research project.

Machine guns and pump action guns are banned, while revolvers, pistols and semi-automatic weapons are allowed only with official authorization. Rifles and shotguns are permitted with a firearms licence or a valid hunting licence, or for members of traditional shooting clubs.

Four people were killed and 22 injured when a convicted jihadist went on a shooting spree in the center of Vienna in 2020. In November 1997, a 36-year-old mechanic shot dead six people in the town of Mauterndorf before killing himself.