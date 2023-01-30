Nine more Russian peacekeepers’ vehicles passed though protest area without hindrance
30 Jan 2023
The vehicles of the Russian peacekeepers pass freely through the peaceful protest area on Azerbaijan's Lachin-Khankendi road, News.az reports.
The peaceful protesters ensured free movement of the three supply vehicles, two passenger cars and one ambulance car of the Russian peacekeepers from Lachin towards Khankendi, as well as three supply vehicles towards Lachin.