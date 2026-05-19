President Aliyev discusses energy cooperation, ties with Slovak deputy PM in Baku

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Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met Slovakia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Environment Tomáš Taraba in Baku on Tuesday to discuss bilateral relations, prospects for further cooperation between the two countries, and Azerbaijani gas supplies to Slovakia.

The head of state recalled his visit to Slovakia last year, as well as Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico’s visit to Azerbaijan, noting that high-level Slovak delegations had recently travelled to Azerbaijan. He said this demonstrated the active development of cooperation between the two countries. President Aliyev highly praised the friendship and partnership between Azerbaijan and Slovakia and expressed satisfaction with the current level of relations, News.Az reports, citing the presidential website.

The meeting noted that bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Slovakia are characterised by a strategic partnership, with an exchange of views held on prospects for further cooperation.

Expressing gratitude for the hospitality, Taraba said that Slovakia has always stood by Azerbaijan and has consistently supported its territorial integrity.

The Slovak official said that Azerbaijan had been a reliable supplier whenever Slovakia needed gas, and also noted the significance of Azerbaijan hosting the 13th session of the World Urban Forum.

Thanking him for his remarks, President Aliyev said that Azerbaijan currently supplies gas to 12 European countries, including 10 European Union member states, and stressed that this number could increase in the future.

News.Az