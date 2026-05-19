Jeyhun Bayramov: Azerbaijan's reconstruction projects strengthen connectivity between Asia and Europe

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“Establishing new links between industrial zones in different regions and restoring economic opportunities means shaping the conditions and possibilities for long-term peace and cooperation,” Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during his speech at the event themed “Cities at the heart of connectivity: Urban reconstruction and regional cooperation,” held as part of the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13).

He stated that new transport corridors, railways, highways, energy infrastructure, and digital networks integrate the reconstruction areas into broader regional and international economic systems, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

These investments promote mobility, trade, investment, tourism, and employment, while simultaneously strengthening regional interdependence and long-term stability. In this regard, their impact extends far beyond the borders of Azerbaijan, reinforcing connectivity between Asia and Europe and contributing to broader regional economic growth and cooperation.

News.Az