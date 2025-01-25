Nine UN peacekeepers injured in ongoing clashes in DR Congo

+ ↺ − 16 px

The situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo's east remains "deeply worrying," a UN official said, confirming nine UN peacekeepers were injured during the clashes.

"The mission (MONUSCO) reports that heavy clashes are ongoing for the control of Sake. MONUSCO is conducting day and night joint patrols with the Congolese armed forces, and they also supported the deployment of Congolese forces to reduce the threat to civilian populations, News.az reports, citing foriegn media. "Unfortunately, during these clashes, nine UN peacekeepers were injured. They're currently receiving medical treatment," UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters.Since the UN Organization Stabilization Mission in the DRC (MONUSCO) withdrew from South Kivu in June 2024, UN peacekeepers have focused on defending key positions in North Kivu, including Goma and Sake, where clashes between the M23, the Congolese Armed Forces and other armed groups persist.Haq said clashes between the Congolese army and the M23 armed group have led to "significant" new displacement of civilians in and around Goma, and added since the beginning of January, more than 35,000 people fleeing violence in Masisi have sought refuge in displacement sites in Goma.Earlier in the day, M23 rebels said Maj. Gen. Peter Cirimwami, governor of North Kivu was killed as they advanced through eastern DRC. They have launched a fresh insurgency into Congo's mineral-rich east since 2022.Congo and others accuse neighboring Rwanda of backing the group. Rwanda, however, denies the allegations.​​​​​​​

News.Az