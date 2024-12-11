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Peacekeeping Mission
Tag:
Peacekeeping Mission
Israeli military enters southern Lebanon villages, says UN
04 Mar 2026-20:28
Azerbaijan rules out sending peacekeepers to Gaza without full ceasefire
08 Nov 2025-10:29
UN Security Council greenlights last extension of Lebanon peacekeeping mission
28 Aug 2025-22:58
UN peacekeepers face attack by locals in southern Lebanon
10 Jun 2025-18:19
China proposes to join EU's peacekeeping mission in Ukraine
22 Mar 2025-19:34
Taoiseach says Ireland will not join any 'deterrent' deployment in Ukraine
06 Mar 2025-01:11
Scholz states that it is too soon to discuss a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine
27 Jan 2025-02:50
Nine UN peacekeepers injured in ongoing clashes in DR Congo
25 Jan 2025-11:55
Europe, are you ready? Zelensky calls for peacekeepers in Ukraine
24 Jan 2025-09:00
France's Macron to consult with Poland on potential peacekeeping mission in Ukraine
11 Dec 2024-14:42
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