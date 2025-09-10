Nintendo Direct set for this week, focuses on new Switch 2

Nintendo has announced that its next Nintendo Direct presentation will stream online on Friday, September 12, at 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST.

The broadcast is expected to deliver about 60 minutes of news on upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 hardware and new Switch game releases, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

VGC reported last month that sources had told us a Nintendo Direct presentation was planned for mid-September.

While the full contents of the presentation are currently unknown, the 40th anniversary of Super Mario Bros is on Saturday, which suggests new Mario-related announcements are likely.

During the 35th anniversary of Super Mario Bros five years ago, Nintendo released Super Mario 3D World: Bowser’s Fury, Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, a Super Mario Bros Game & Watch, and the time-limited Super Mario 3D All-Stars and Super Mario Bros 35.

At the time of writing, there are no known Mario games in development, meaning it’s likely the company’s 40th anniversary plans will be shared during the Direct.

It’s also likely that this Nintendo Direct will finally reveal the announcement of Metroid Prime 4 Beyond’s release date.

The game, which is still officially planned for this year, was rated by South Korea’s classification board in July, rated by the ESRB last month, and rated again by Brazil’s classification board today.

While ratings news is rarely an exact indicator of a release date, it does suggest that we are likely to hear news about the game soon.

The Direct will also be Nintendo’s latest opportunity to confirm new Switch and Switch 2 games in development. Three Nintendo games are confirmed to release by the end of this year – Pokémon Legends: Z-A on October 16, Kirby Air Riders on November 20, and Metroid Prime 4.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment is set to release this Winter (which could mean late 2025 or early 2026), and Splatoon Raiders has also been announced with no release window. Rhythm Heaven Groove and Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream are coming to the original Switch in 2026, but beyond that no other first-party Nintendo games are currently known.

News.Az