Nissan to recall over 173,000 US vehicles over fuel pump issue

Nissan Motor Co Ltd announced a recall of 173,301 vehicles in the United States due to a potential safety issue, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reported on Wednesday. The problem involves blown fuel pump fuses, which could lead to engine stalling while driving, posing a safety risk to drivers and passengers.

The recall affects a wide range of Nissan models, though the exact models and production years were not immediately specified. Owners of affected vehicles are expected to be contacted by Nissan for free repairs to replace the faulty fuses, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

This is part of Nissan’s ongoing effort to address safety concerns proactively, following previous recalls in the U.S. for various mechanical and electronic issues.

