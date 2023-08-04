No Azerbaijani citizens killed by landslide in Georgia - Embassy

+ ↺ − 16 px

There are no Azerbaijani citizens among those who died as a result of the landslide that occurred in the Oni municipality of Georgia, News.az reports citing the Azerbaijani embassy in Georgia.

"There was no information about Azerbaijanis killed or injured in the disaster zone in Shovi," the embassy said.

Note that the embassy is in contact with the relevant bodies of Georgia, and information in this regard will be made public.

6 persons were killed as a result of the landslide, and communication with 35 people was cut off.

News.Az