Tag:
Azerbaijani Citizens
No Azerbaijani citizens among casualties in Israel’s airstrike on Iran – MFA
13 Jun 2025-17:35
Kazakhstan notes high activity of Azerbaijani citizens in parliamentary election
01 Sep 2024-18:51
CEC Chairman: Almost 65,000 observers accredited to date
26 Jan 2024-16:29
Terrorist acts committed by Armenia in the territories of Azerbaijan are absolutely unacceptable - Political scientist
19 Sep 2023-12:48
Three citizens of Azerbaijan became graduates of Academy in Türkiye
22 Aug 2023-18:11
No Azerbaijani citizens killed by landslide in Georgia - Embassy
04 Aug 2023-08:45
A total of 565 Azerbaijani citizens and their families have been evacuated from Türkiye - MFA
17 Feb 2023-06:16
Six Azerbaijani citizens died in the quake in Türkiye
14 Feb 2023-17:45
Four Azerbaijani citizens missing during earthquake in Türkiye found - MFA
10 Feb 2023-18:54
So far, 438 Azerbaijani citizens have been evacuated from earthquake zone - MFA
10 Feb 2023-18:21
