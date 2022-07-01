No cases of monkeypox recorded in Azerbaijan, minister says

No cases of monkeypox have been recorded in Azerbaijan, the country’s health minister told journalists on Friday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Minister Teymur Musayev said the virus is transmitted through a close contact between a healthy person and an infected person.

"The virus has its own specific symptoms and is detected based on the results of laboratory tests,” he said.

The minister noted that diagnostic tests for monkeypox will soon be delivered to Azerbaijan.

Musayev added that it's not planned to conduct vaccination against monkeypox in the country.

