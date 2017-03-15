No incident during OSCE contact line monitoring

+ ↺ − 16 px

The OSCE monitoring held on the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops passed without incidents, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told AzVision.az on March 15.

The monitoring was held under the mandate of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Personal Representative along the line of contact in the direction of Tapgaragoyunlu village of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district.

On the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring was held by OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Personal Representative, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, his field assistants Jiri Aberle and Simon Tiller.

On the Azerbaijani territories occupied and controlled by Armenian armed forces, the monitoring was carried out by field assistants of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Personal Representative Ghenadie Petrica, Hristo Hristov and Peter Svedberg.

News.Az

