“No More Mr. Nice Guy”: Trump again warns Iran

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US President Donald Trump has escalated his rhetoric against Iran, warning that Tehran must quickly agree to a non-nuclear deal or face consequences, in a sharply worded post on his Truth Social platform, News.Az reports.

“Iran can’t get their act together. They don’t know how to sign a nonnuclear deal. They better get smart soon!” Trump wrote, signing off with “President DJT.”

The post was accompanied by a dramatic graphic reading “NO MORE MR. NICE GUY!” and showing Trump holding a rifle against a backdrop of explosions, signalling a tougher tone as tensions with Iran remain high amid stalled nuclear negotiations.

News.Az