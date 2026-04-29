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“No More Mr. Nice Guy”: Trump again warns Iran

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“No More Mr. Nice Guy”: Trump again warns Iran
Source: @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

US President Donald Trump has escalated his rhetoric against Iran, warning that Tehran must quickly agree to a non-nuclear deal or face consequences, in a sharply worded post on his Truth Social platform, News.Az reports.

“Iran can’t get their act together. They don’t know how to sign a nonnuclear deal. They better get smart soon!” Trump wrote, signing off with “President DJT.”

The post was accompanied by a dramatic graphic reading “NO MORE MR. NICE GUY!” and showing Trump holding a rifle against a backdrop of explosions, signalling a tougher tone as tensions with Iran remain high amid stalled nuclear negotiations.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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