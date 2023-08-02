Yandex metrika counter

No shooter, no injuries reported at US Capitol after 'bad call,' police say

Police found no shooter and no one injured after reports of a possible active shooter in the U.S. Capitol complex on Wednesday after a possible "bad call," Washington Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Hugh Carew said, News.az reports.

"A call came in for an active shooter. It appears to be a bad call. No injuries and no shooter were located," Carew said.

Earlier, U.S. Capitol Police urged people inside Senate office buildings to shelter in place.


