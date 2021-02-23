News.az
Tag:
Capitol
FBI arrests suspect connected to the Jan. 6 pipe bomb case.
05 Dec 2025-13:12
No shooter, no injuries reported at US Capitol after 'bad call,' police say
02 Aug 2023-19:53
Trump summoned to testify to Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot panel
21 Oct 2022-23:58
Tech giants Meta, Twitter summoned to court over US Capitol riot
14 Jan 2022-07:51
Trump asks Supreme Court to block release to Capitol riot probe
24 Dec 2021-09:41
US National Guard troops depart Capitol for first time since January 6 attack
25 May 2021-11:24
National Guard troops leaving US Capitol after 4 months
24 May 2021-22:01
U.S. House passes $1.9 bln bill to upgrade Capitol security
21 May 2021-09:07
U.S. House cancels Thursday session after police warn of possible plot on Capitol
04 Mar 2021-09:26
U.S. Senate begins review of security failings ahead of deadly Capitol riot
23 Feb 2021-15:26
