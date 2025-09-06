Yandex metrika counter

No troops from Slovakia, only security guarantees for Ukraine, says PM

Slovakia will not send troops toUkraine, but will provide logistical assistance to help establish international security guarantees for the country, Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Slovak radio’s Dialogues program on Saturday.

"Slovakia will not send any soldiers to Ukraine. However, as a key logistical hub, we are prepared to assist if an agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine is reached," Fico stated, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

He clarified that Slovakia’s role would be to provide its transport infrastructure to the security guarantor nations, facilitating their efforts - contingent upon the successful conclusion of an international security agreement for Ukraine.

Fico also stressed that international security guarantees should be provided to Russia at the same time, too.

"We need to negotiate security guarantees for Ukraine, we need to negotiate security guarantees for Russia. This should be one package," the head of the Slovak government said.

