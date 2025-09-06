No troops from Slovakia, only security guarantees for Ukraine, says PM

"Slovakia will not send any soldiers to Ukraine. However, as a key logistical hub, we are prepared to assist if an agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine is reached," Fico stated, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

He clarified that Slovakia’s role would be to provide its transport infrastructure to the security guarantor nations, facilitating their efforts - contingent upon the successful conclusion of an international security agreement for Ukraine.

Fico also stressed that international security guarantees should be provided to Russia at the same time, too.