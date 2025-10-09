Nobel Prize in Literature laureate announced

+ ↺ − 16 px

The winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature has been announced, News. Az reports citing Nobelprize.org.

Laszlo Krasznahorkai has been announced as the 2025 laureate in the field.

It should be noted that last year, the Nobel Prize in Literature was awarded to 54-year-old South Korean writer Han Kang.

The first Nobel Prize in Literature was awarded to Sully Prudhomme in 1901.

The Nobel Prize in Literature is an annual award presented by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences to authors who have made significant contributions to the field of literature. This award is one of the five Nobel Prizes established by Alfred Nobel in his will in 1895. The award is administered by the Nobel Foundation and awarded by a five-member committee elected by the Swedish Academy. Each laureate receives a medal, a diploma and a cash prize that varies over the years.

