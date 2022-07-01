News.az
Tag:
Literature
Nobel Prize in Literature laureate announced
09 Oct 2025-15:02
Best-selling novelist Dame Jilly Cooper dies at 88
06 Oct 2025-13:54
South Korean author wins 2024 Nobel Prize in literature
10 Oct 2024-15:44
Uzbekistan’s Samarkand hosts Days of Azerbaijani Culture and Literature
(PHOTO)
26 Oct 2022-08:26
Days of Azerbaijani Culture and Literature held in Uzbekistan's Navoi
(PHOTO)
24 Oct 2022-08:37
Uzbekistan’s Bukhara hosts opening ceremony of Days of Azerbaijani Culture and Literature
(PHOTO)
21 Oct 2022-11:46
Tashkent hosts presentation of Azerbaijani writer Aziza Jafarzade’s “Baku 1501” historical novel published in Uzbek language
20 Oct 2022-07:53
Publication of poems by Ahmad Javad in Azerbaijani and Uzbek languages presented at 8th Int’l Book Fair in Baku
13 Oct 2022-11:10
Nobel Prize in Literature is awarded to Annie Ernaux
06 Oct 2022-14:31
