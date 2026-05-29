Israel confirms it killed Hamas deputy commander in airstrike

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The deputy commander of Hamas’s Gaza City Brigade was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip this week, according to confirmation from the Israel Defense Forces, News.Az reports, citing The Times of Israel.

Imad Aslim was killed in a strike carried out on Wednesday, and a funeral ceremony for him was held in Gaza City on Thursday.

The Israel Defense Forces stated that Aslim served as the deputy commander of the Gaza City Brigade, and also held the position of commander of the brigade’s Zeitoun Battalion.

According to the military, Aslim led the battalion during the October 7, 2023 attack, when its militants crossed into Israel. The IDF also said that more recently he had been involved in efforts to advance attacks against troops, describing him as “an immediate threat.”

In addition, Izz ad-Din Beck, who is identified as the commander of Hamas’s Northern Gaza Brigade, was also believed to have been present at the location targeted in the strike. However, the military noted that “the results of the elimination are under review.”

News.Az