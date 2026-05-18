IRGC commander condemns Israel over assassination of Hamas leader

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The chief commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has condemned the assassination of a top Hamas commander, describing it as a deplorable act that, he said, demonstrated Israel’s deceit over its ceasefire pledges.

In a statement on Sunday, the IRGC commander described Izz al-Din al-Haddad, chief of Hamas’s military wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, as “one of the greatest, unyielding warriors of the resistance”, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

“His martyrdom, along with that of his wife and daughter, at a time when the Gaza ceasefire had taken on a deceptive appearance due to the enemy's false promises, once again revealed the perfidy and deceitfulness of the occupiers,” the statement said.

The remarks came a day after Israel said it had assassinated al-Haddad in a bombardment carried out in the Gaza Strip.

Al-Haddad, also known by his nom de guerre Abu Suhaib, had also served as the de facto leader of Hamas in Gaza over the past year after several senior political leaders of the group were assassinated by Israel in the Palestinian territory.

The IRGC commander said Palestinians in Gaza would continue to fight Israel despite al-Haddad’s assassination.

“The steel-like will of the people of Gaza is unbreakable and will prevail over the front of oppression and crime,” the statement said.

News.Az