NORAD launches live tracker to follow Santa’s journey around the world - LIVE

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) has kicked off its annual NORAD Tracks Santa program, offering a live feed to track Santa Claus as he embarks on his worldwide journey.

The tracker goes live on December 24 at midnight, providing real-time updates on Santa's location. A ticker on the screen also keeps count of the gifts he’s delivered throughout Christmas Eve, News.Az reports.Every Christmas Eve, Norad – the North American Aerospace Defense Command – provides real-time tracking of Santa’s sleigh as it navigates the skies.The cherished tradition dates back to 1955 when a misprint in a department store advert led a young child to call a Colorado military command center asking to speak to Santa Claus.For decades, Norad has swapped its usual airspace monitoring duties to answer children’s questions about Santa’s journey and his astonishing present-delivery operation. Each year, at least 100,000 kids call into the organisation to inquire about Santa’s location. Millions more follow online – in nine languages – as St Nick swoops along the earth’s meridians.

