NORAD launches live tracker to follow Santa’s journey around the world - LIVE
Photo: NORADSanta.org
The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) has kicked off its annual NORAD Tracks Santa program, offering a live feed to track Santa Claus as he embarks on his worldwide journey.The tracker goes live on December 24 at midnight, providing real-time updates on Santa's location. A ticker on the screen also keeps count of the gifts he’s delivered throughout Christmas Eve, News.Az reports.
Every Christmas Eve, Norad – the North American Aerospace Defense Command – provides real-time tracking of Santa’s sleigh as it navigates the skies.
The cherished tradition dates back to 1955 when a misprint in a department store advert led a young child to call a Colorado military command center asking to speak to Santa Claus.
For decades, Norad has swapped its usual airspace monitoring duties to answer children’s questions about Santa’s journey and his astonishing present-delivery operation. Each year, at least 100,000 kids call into the organisation to inquire about Santa’s location. Millions more follow online – in nine languages – as St Nick swoops along the earth’s meridians.