Nordic, Baltic nations back Trump’s plan to send weapons to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nordic and Baltic countries praised US President Donald Trump's announcement late Monday to supply new weapons to Ukraine, following his meeting with NATO chief Mark Rutte.

"I welcome President Donald Trump's decision to enable Ukraine with more weapons in its fight against Russia’s illegal war of aggression," Finnish President Alexander Stubb wrote on X, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

He described the 50-day deadline for a ceasefire and the threat of sanctions as an "important development" in "forcing" Russia to the negotiating table.

"I welcome President Trump’s important decision to make it possible to deliver more advanced weapons to Ukraine and to significantly increase the economic pressure on Russia," Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on X, reassuring to continue their contribution in "swift and substantial deliveries to Ukraine."

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide also noted that the US agreement with NATO will make the support for Ukraine more "targeted" and "sustainable" while sending a "clear signal" to the Kremlin, broadcaster NRK reported.

"Timely and essential for Ukraine and its people. Effective air defense is urgently needed as Russia escalates brutal attacks on civilians, cities, and infrastructure," Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna also commented on X.

He further called for the "quick" adoption of the EU's latest sanctions package against Russia, along with the confiscation and use of frozen Russian Central Bank assets, to support Ukraine.

Speaking ahead of the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels on Tuesday, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys found Trump’s 50-day deadline for a ceasefire and the imposition of secondary sanctions as a "clear signal to Europe."

"Europe must stop dragging its feet. We need to move decisively with tougher sanctions and greater support for Ukraine. After yesterday’s (Monday's) announcements, it’s clear that leadership is once again coming from the US. Europe must rise to the moment and do the same," Budrys noted.

At a Monday meeting with Rutte in the Oval Office, Trump expressed frustration with Russia regarding the lack of progress in Ukraine peace efforts.

Trump threatened to impose 100% secondary tariffs on Russia if a peace deal is not reached within 50 days. He also announced a new arrangement where the US will manufacture and supply weapons to Ukraine through NATO, with European allies bearing the full cost.

News.Az