Norfolk Southern posts higher Q2 profit on stronger freight volumes

U.S. rail operator Norfolk Southern reported a rise in second-quarter profit on Tuesday, boosted by higher freight volumes and increased revenue.

The company posted earnings of $3.29 per share, up from $3.06 per share in the same period last year. Norfolk Southern attributed the gain to improved demand across its East Coast rail network, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The results signal continued momentum for the rail industry, which has been recovering gradually from pandemic-era supply chain disruptions and shifting consumer demand.

Full financial details are expected to be released later today.

